Hong Kong Theme Parks Temporarily Shut Down Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park theme parks announced on Sunday that they would temporarily close due to the spread of the new coronavirus in China.

"As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park starting from Jan 26, 2020 out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members," the Disneyland administration wrote Facebook.

It added that Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels would remain open.

"We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable," the post read.

The company added that the regular daily ticket was valid for six months from the date of purchase.

Hong Kong Ocean Park issued a similar statement, according to which the water park would be shut down starting Sunday until further notice to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the city.

Both companies said they would refund all customers for any purchased tickets.

The new type of virus, which is currently spreading across the world, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. There have been already over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll now standing at 56.

Apart from China, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection have been recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada.