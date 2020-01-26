UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Theme Parks Temporarily Shut Down Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Hong Kong Theme Parks Temporarily Shut Down Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park theme parks announced on Sunday that they would temporarily close due to the spread of the new coronavirus in China.

"As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park starting from Jan 26, 2020 out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members," the Disneyland administration wrote Facebook.

It added that Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels would remain open.

"We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable," the post read.

The company added that the regular daily ticket was valid for six months from the date of purchase.

Hong Kong Ocean Park issued a similar statement, according to which the water park would be shut down starting Sunday until further notice to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the city.

Both companies said they would refund all customers for any purchased tickets.

The new type of virus, which is currently spreading across the world, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. There have been already over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll now standing at 56.

Apart from China, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection have been recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia Water China Canada Facebook France Company Wuhan Hong Kong Singapore Japan South Korea United States Malaysia Nepal Vietnam December Sunday 2020 Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

56 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.