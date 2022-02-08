Hong Kong Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions to Cope With New Wave of Infections

The Hong Kong government has tightened restrictions in public places in order to cope with the new coronavirus wave, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Hong Kong government has tightened restrictions in public places in order to cope with the new coronavirus wave, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection recorded 625 additional COVID-19 cases, of which 621 are local and four imported.

"I hope we all realise that the time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures. And every measure that we now introduce has been undertaken in other jurisdictions, including some places and countries which are very proud of their human rights, their democracy and so on. They are doing all these sorts of things because this is about life," Lam said as quoted on the Hong Kong goverment's website.

Henceforth gatherings of more than two households on private premises are prohibited. The maximum number of people permitted to gather in public places is reduced from four to two. The list of organizations under restriction is now expanded to cover places of worship, shopping malls, department stores, supermarkets, wet markets and hair salons, according to the chief executive.

"Public health prevails, very often, over individual freedoms, but we will not put any individual in Hong Kong in a situation where they simply could not live their life. So, there will be exemptions. There will be compassionate treatment for this and that," Lam added.

Catering business restrictions are now extended to February 24. Places of worship and hair salons are expected to be closed from February 10-24. Everyone seeking admittance to public places from February 24 will have to show�vaccine passes. Those who fail to comply with the mandatory testing requirement will be subject to fines of $10,000.

In the past 2 weeks, 2,628 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has seen 16,022 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 13,232 recoveries and 213 deaths.�