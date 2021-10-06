Hong Kong to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 - Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Hong Kong is determined to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, chief executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," Lam said in her 2021 policy address.

To this end, the authorities will unveil the climate action plan 2050 and set up an Office of Climate Change and Carbon Neutrality.

The special administrative region's 2050 target to achieve carbon neutrality is 10 years ahead of the one set forth by mainland China, which pledges to reach the goal by 2060.