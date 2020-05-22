Hong Kong To Adopt Security Law 'as Soon As Possible': City Leader
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's chief executive vowed Friday to "fully cooperate" with Beijing over a national security law for the semi-autonomous territory, after lawmakers introduced a draft proposal at the National People's Congress.
Carrie Lam said in a statement that the Hong Kong government will "complete the legislation as soon as possible to discharge its responsibility of safeguarding national security".