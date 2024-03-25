Hong Kong to attract 100 more family offices

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong will see over 100 family offices set up businesses amid the city's efforts to attract major firms and capital, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said Monday.

As of February this year, Invest Hong Kong under the HKSAR government has helped a total of 58 family offices set up or expand businesses in the city, while 100 more have expressed their interest, showing Hong Kong's attractiveness as an international financial center, Chan said in his blog.

The HKSAR government has been proactively reaching out to overseas companies, especially those in the technology sector, to help them invest in the city, he said.

The HKSAR government has announced that 25 strategic enterprises had recently signed agreements to become strategic enterprise partners of the HKSAR government, with many of them in the life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science sectors.