Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain over new virus strain: health chief

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

"From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters.