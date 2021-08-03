Hong Kong to Ban Unvaccinated Residents Arriving From Russia Next Week

Only fully vaccinated Hongkongers will be allowed to board flights from Russia starting August 9, the Russian consulate general in Hong Kong said on Tuesday

The region changed the classification of countries proceeding from their COVID-19 infection risk, dividing them into three groups - high, medium and low - instead of five as it was before. Russia is placed in the high-risk group.

"Those Hong Kong residents who spent more than two hours in Russia during the last three weeks can register for a flight to Hong Kong only in case of the full inoculation (except for accompanied people at the age of less than 12 years)," the statement on Facebook said.

According to the general consulate, all individuals arriving in Hong Kong from high-risk countries have to quarantine for 21 days, during which they must undergo four COVID-19 tests. After the quarantine, travelers have to self-monitor during seven subsequent days and undergo another compulsory testing on the 26th day of arrival.

A negative result of a PCR test taken 72 hours before the flight in both Chinese and English is still required during registration for the flight.

Hong Kong has so far registered over 11,900 COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths caused by the disease.