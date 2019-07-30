UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong To Charge 44 Protesters With Rioting: Police Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Hong Kong to charge 44 protesters with rioting: police source

Hong Kong will charge 44 protesters detained during recent violent clashes with rioting, a charge that carries up to ten years in jail, a senior police source said Tuesday

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong will charge 44 protesters detained during recent violent clashes with rioting, a charge that carries up to ten years in jail, a senior police source said Tuesday.

"We are in the process of charging them. A formal press statement will be issued later tonight," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

