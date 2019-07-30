Hong Kong to charge 44 protesters with rioting: police source

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong will charge 44 protesters detained during recent violent clashes with rioting, a charge that carries up to ten years in jail, a senior police source said Tuesday

"We are in the process of charging them. A formal press statement will be issued later tonight," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.