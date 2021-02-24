(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong will continue to benefit from the ongoing development of the mainland and the shift in global economic gravity from West to East, Financial Secretary of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong can open up greater room for development by leveraging the advantages under 'one country, two systems,' playing its unique role as a gateway and an intermediary, and integrating into the new overall development of our country," Chan said when delivering the annual budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council.

Hong Kong can also further develop by actively participating in the national dual circulation development strategy and seizing the opportunities brought by the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Belt and Road Initiative, the finance chief said.

Although hard hit by the epidemic in early 2020, with the epidemic swiftly put under control and vigorous macro policies implemented in a timely manner, the mainland economy experienced a strong rebound since the second quarter, making China the only major economy in the world that achieved a positive growth in 2020, Chan said.

Hong Kong has been leveraging the support from the mainland while engaging the world. Only by making good use of the advantages of "one country, two systems" with the precondition of strengthening national security can Hong Kong continue to play and even enhance its role on this front, he said.