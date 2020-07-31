Hong Kong To Delay Local Elections Because Of Virus Surge: Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:03 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's leader on Friday said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.
"Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.
