Hong Kong to delay local elections because of virus surge: leader

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's leader on Friday said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.

"Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

yan/jta/mtp