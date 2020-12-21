UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong To Deny Entry Of Visitors From Britain To Fend Off New COVID-19 Strain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:19 PM

Hong Kong to deny entry of visitors from Britain to fend off new COVID-19 strain

Hong Kong will deny entry of visitors who have stayed for over two hours in Britain during the past two weeks, effective from midnight Monday, to fend off a more infectious strain of COVID-19 virus reported there

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong will deny entry of visitors who have stayed for over two hours in Britain during the past two weeks, effective from midnight Monday, to fend off a more infectious strain of COVID-19 virus reported there.

Secretary for food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Sophia Chan announced the decision at a press conference on Monday afternoon, adding that the new measure equals to a ban of all flights from Britain.

Visitors who have already arrived in Hong Kong will be required to stay at home for additional seven days and take another virus test after their compulsory quarantine in hotels ends.

As new and untraceable infections remain high, Hong Kong is at the most severe and crucial moment of fighting COVID-19, Chan said, calling on residents to reduce gatherings and remain alert during the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to Jan. 6, including closures of bars, compulsory mask-wearing and a group gathering limit.

Related Topics

Christmas Alert Hong Kong All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

36 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

45 minutes ago

About 300 People Evacuated Due to Fire at Toyota M ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.