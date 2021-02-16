Hong Kong to Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions Starting Thursday

Hong Kong Secretary for Food & Health Sophia Chan announced on Tuesday that the city would soften its COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday, the city government said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Hong Kong Secretary for food & Health Sophia Chan announced on Tuesday that the city would soften its COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday, the city government said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, the official noted a decrease in the number of confirmed cases.

"Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said some of the social distancing measures for catering businesses and scheduled premises can be gradually relaxed due to the current COVID-19 epidemic situation. Prof Chan announced at a media session this afternoon, saying that some of the previously closed premises can reopen and dine-in services at restaurants will be extended to 10pm [14:00 GMT] from February 18," the government said in a statement.

According to the RTHK news outlet, apart from restaurants, the decision to relax restrictions also covers cinema, gyms and beauty salons, which will be able to reopen, provided that people employed in all aforementioned places are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.

The official also hesitated to say when to expect the next round of restriction lifting.

"So I do not think the next phase of relaxation will be very soon," Chan said as quoted by the official transcript.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hong Kong has confirmed a total of 10,788 cases, including 193 fatalities.