Hong Kong To End Mandatory Quarantine For COVID-19 Patients From Jan. 30

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Hong Kong to End Mandatory Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients From Jan. 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced on Thursday that people who tested positive for COVID-19 would no longer be required to self-isolate starting January 30.

"As the majority of cases are mild, the handling of the pandemic should move from a blanket mandatory (requirement) from the government to citizens deciding for themselves and taking responsibility," Lee said in parliament, as quoted by the Hong Kong Free Press.

The rollback of quarantine requirements is an important step toward returning to normalcy, the leader of the Chinese semi-autonomous city said.

People in Hong Kong are still required to wear masks unless they are exercising.

The Hong Kong administration hopes that the easing of COVID-19 rules will reenergize the economy battered by three years of lockdowns and other curbs on public life. It expects the flow of tourists from mainland China to rise following China's reopening in November.

