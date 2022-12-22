Hong Kong to Further Enjoy Broad Autonomy Within China - Chinese Premier

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Beijing will continue to guarantee broad autonomy for Hong Kong and adhere to the principle of "Hong Kongers run Hong Kong," Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

"Beijing will continue to consistently implement the principle of 'one country, two systems' and the principle of 'Hong Kongers run Hong Kong', and the metropolis will enjoy a wide degree of autonomy," Li said during a meeting with the head of the administration of the special administrative region, John Lee, in Beijing.

Li added that Beijing would fully exercise the jurisdiction of the Chinese central government over the region. He also praised the work of the Hong Kong administration led by John Lee.

The head of the Chinese government also called on John Lee to actively strengthen Hong Kong's position as a global financial, trade, and maritime logistics center, as well as "expand its openness to the world."

On Wednesday, John Lee started his first four-day trip to mainland China since taking office. According to media reports, during the trip, he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as other representatives of China's top leadership, to present a report on the administration's work over the past six months and discuss the opening of borders between Hong Kong and the mainland.