Hong Kong To Hold Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Hong Kong to hold global financial leaders' investment summit

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- The second Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit will be held from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8 in Hong Kong, with 300 leaders expected to attend, head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said this year's summit includes the main summit and the investment forum, which will be jointly organized by the HKMA, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong academy of Finance.

Under the theme "Living with Complexity," industry leaders will examine during the main summit on the trends and changes that have far-reaching implications on the financial industry.

The scale of this year's summit will exceed that of last year. More than 90 group chairmen or CEOs from the world's top financial institutions will participate in the summit, according to the summit schedule released by the HKMA.

