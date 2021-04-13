Hong Kong to Hold Legislative Elections on December 19 After Pandemic Delay - Chief

Hong Kong's Legislative Council elections, which were delayed last year due to the pandemic, will take place on December 19, Carrie Lam, the autonomous region's chief executive, said on Tuesday

Originally scheduled for September 6, 2020, the elections were pushed back over the coronavirus situation. The Chinese parliament has since extended the powers of the current Hong Kong legislature for at least a year.

Speaking at a press conference, Lam also announced that the regional chief executive race will be held on March 27, 2022.

She added that the Hong Kong Executive Council has approved a plan for the electoral system reform, and the Legislative Council will consider it on April 14.

The upcoming elections will take place in Hong Kong under new electoral legislation, which triggered sharp criticism from the West.

The Hong Kong electoral reform was approved by China's top legislative body in March. It changes the procedures for electing the region's head and forming the Legislative Council of Hong Kong.