Hong Kong to Place in Quarantine Everyone Coming From Mainland China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Hong Kong will introduce on Saturday a two-week quarantine for all people arriving from mainland China over an outbreak of a new coronavirus, media reported on Thursday.

The measures will apply for residents of mainland China, Hong Kong as well as foreigners, coming to the special administrative region, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

On Thursday, Hong Kong confirmed three new cases of the new coronavirus, with the total number of infected persons in the region having reached 21.

According to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the situation in the region is deteriorating.

The new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The epidemic has already left over 28,000 people infected in China and 563 people dead.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.