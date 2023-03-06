UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Prevent Any Attempt To Undermine National Security - Leader

Hong Kong will crack down on any attempt to undermine national security, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday, adding that "destructive forces" have been active in the city

Earlier in the day, the head of the city administration returned from Beijing, where he had attended the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, and also met with the State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office head, Xia Baolong.

"We will firmly crack down on any attempts to undermine national security, Hong Kong's peace and overall interests, and hold perpetrators legally responsible," Lee was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Lee added that Xia called on the Hong Kong authorities to work on risk management and "nip security threats in the bud" as some "destructive forces" still lurk in the city.

On June 30, 2020, China adopted the Hong Kong national security law in response to massive protests that swept through the special administrative region in 2019. Under the law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist acts are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

