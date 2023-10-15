Open Menu

Hong Kong To Roll Out More Targeted Measures To Boost Innovation, Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Hong Kong to roll out more targeted measures to boost innovation, technology

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will introduce more targeted measures to boost innovation and technology (I&T) development in the Policy Address to be announced later this month, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said Saturday.

Lee made the remarks while addressing the opening of the 2023 Future Science prize Week via video. The four-day 2023 Future Science Prize Week consists of a series of events, attracting world-renowned scientists to the city.

I&T development is a top policy priority of the HKSAR government, Lee said.

Throughout the years, the HKSAR government has already invested more than 200 billion Hong Kong Dollars in such measures as developing infrastructure, promoting research and development, nurturing talents and supporting the industry, he said.

Over 100 outstanding scientists from all over the world will take part in a two-day Science Symposium, part of the events for the 2023 Future Science Prize Week.

