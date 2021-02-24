UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong To See Budget Deficit Again In 2021-22 Financial Year

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:29 PM

Hong Kong to see budget deficit again in 2021-22 financial year

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is expected to see a deficit of 101.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) for the 2021-22 financial year, the third straight year with a budget deficit

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is expected to see a deficit of 101.6 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) for the 2021-22 financial year, the third straight year with a budget deficit.

When unveiling the annual budget in the Legislative Council, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said the deficit, equivalent to 3.6 percent of the local gross domestic product (GDP), comes as the government has boosted expenditures for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic reliefs.

The global financial hub registered the first deficit in the 2019-20 financial year after reporting a surplus for 15 years in a row and continued to see an estimated deficit of 257.6 billion Hong Kong dollars for the 2020-21 financial year.

Over the past two years, Hong Kong's fiscal reserves also dropped sharply from the equivalent of 23 months of government expenditure to 13 months.

However, given lingering COVID-19 impacts, the HKSAR government will continue to roll out a series of measures for supporting individuals and businesses.

Chan said the HKSAR government spending in education, social welfare and healthcare combined will come to 302.3 billion Hong Kong dollars for the 2021-22 financial year, accounting for 58 percent of the total estimated recurrent expenditure and representing an increase of 45 percent from four years ago.

In the medium term, Chan forecast a deficit in the operating account in each of the coming five financial years through 2025-26.

Fiscal reserves are estimated to be at 775.8 billion Hong Kong dollars by the end of March 2026, representing 22 percent of GDP, or equivalent to 12 months of government expenditure, he said. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)

Related Topics

Education Dollar China Budget Hong Kong Hub March From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

14 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

11 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

11 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.