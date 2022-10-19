Hong Kong to Stay Vigilant Against National Security, Stability Threats - Chief Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Hong Kong must remain vigilant against threats to its stability and make efforts to protect national security, Chief Executive John Lee said on Wednesday in his first address to the Legislative Council.

"The prosperity and stability we now enjoy cannot be taken for granted. Having restored order from chaos, we must stay alert to threats and dangers, adopt bottom-line thinking, and sustain our efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests in order to guard vigilantly against the recurrence of threats," Lee, who took office in July, said.

On June 30, 2020, China adopted the Hong Kong national security law in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept through the special administrative region in 2019. Under the law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist acts are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.