Hong Kong To Tighten Gov't Staff Testing Rules Starting December 28

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:54 PM

The Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday tighter measures on COVID-19 vaccination for government staff in lieu of routine testing starting December 28 and the establishment of vaccine bubbles at government facilities starting February

"In view of the increasing threat posed to Hong Kong amid the growing number of infection cases involving COVID-19 mutant strains with high transmissibility in the world, it is necessary to press for early vaccination among government employees to ensure its bureaus and departments have a strong defense," the statement read.

According to new measures, all unvaccinated government staff will have to undergo COVID-19 tests every three days instead of once a week. It is noted that those employees who cannot get vaccinated due to medical conditions will be reimbursed for testing expenses.

Other categories of employees who have not received the first dose of a vaccine, will have to undergo testing outside working hours at their own expense.

Starting February 2022, vaccination bubbles at all government facilities will take effect, whereby only vaccinated staff will be granted access to their offices. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions will be provided with special passes to visit offices.

According to the announcement, 96% of government employees have already taken the first dose of a vaccine. The Hong Kong government stresses that it will continue to tighten measures and calls on all staff to undergo vaccination as soon as possible. To do so, employees are allowed to leave their working places during working hours to get vaccinated and can apply for sick and vacation leaves to handle vaccination side-effects should they occur.

