Hong Kong To Unveil Elite Riot Police Unit This Week To Help Quell Unrest - Reports

Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Hong Kong to Unveil Elite Riot Police Unit This Week to Help Quell Unrest - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) An elite squad of 80 riot control specialists is set to be deployed later this week to the streets of Hong Kong to help over-burdened police deal with increasingly sophisticated demonstrators, South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The specialist squad will provide protection at important sites around the city and not directly confront the protesters. This will allow police to reserve more manpower for frontline operations, a police source told the Hong Kong newspaper.

The head of Hong Kong's administration, Carrie Lam, reportedly may announce later this week the unprecedented move that, under public order law, would authorize the police commissioner to appoint "special constables."

Violent weekend protests in the city did not subside on Monday, as protesters keep blocking main roads and highways around the urban sprawl, leading to traffic jams and transportation chaos.

The protesters have also turned their attention to the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which they view as closely tied to Beijing, vandalizing faculty buildings on campus.

The mass protests began in June following the announcement of an extradition bill that could have seen Hong Kong detainees tried in mainland China. The bill was officially withdrawn in October, but the move failed to appease protesters, who have since increasingly turned to vandalism. Over 3,600 people have been arrested since the unrest began and some 1,500 hospitalized due to injuries.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

