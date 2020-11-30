Hong Kong Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Surge in Domestic Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday that coronavirus-related restrictions would be tightened due to a surge in the number of infections per day, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The announcement came as the special administrative region registered 76 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. According to the authorities, the region is going through a fourth wave of the pandemic and the peak is not over yet.

According to the newspaper, under the new measures, most of Hong Kong's civil servants, except for those providing emergency and essential on-site services, will switch to working remotely.

Game centers, theme parks, karaoke and swimming pools will be closed, while gyms and beauty salons can operate if they comply with additional restrictions ” people using sports facilities can gather in groups of no more than two people. Similarly, only two people will be able to sit at the same table in restaurants, which are currently only allowed to work until 10 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

The new restrictions will enter into force on Wednesday and last for at least two weeks.