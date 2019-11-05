Hong Kong University Asks Police to Release Materials on Student Injured During Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Shue Yan University of Hong Kong requested that the police release all materials related to the case of their student that sustained injuries from a tear gas canister explosion while volunteering as a first-aider during the protests that occurred in Hong Kong over the weekend, media reported on Tuesday.

In a letter, dated November 4 and addressed to Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo, the university expressed concerns over the incident and asked the police to provide all related materials ” including police and witness statements, sketch plans, photos, investigation reports, videos and other evidence ” in order for the institution to better understand what had happened, the Hong Kong Free Press news outlet reported, attaching the letter.

"In order to enable us to understand and inquire into the Incident including but not limited to the events and the circumstances leading to the Incident, the cause and the aftermath of the Incident and to commence and/or to implement any follow up actions in respect thereof, we should be grateful if you would let us have, within the next seven days, documents and/or evidence in relation to the Incident," the letter read.

According to the report, a first-year student that volunteered as a first-aider during the protests on Saturday was hit by a canister explosion at around 6 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) outside the Times Square mall, where only first-aiders and journalists were at the time of the incident. The student sustained extensive burns to his back and two fingers, the letter added.

The university did not specify what its actions would be once the data is or is not received within the seven-day deadline.

Mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in June in response to a bill that was supposed to allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. The bill was eventually recalled by the government, but people remained in the streets demanding that police be held accountable for the excessive use of force during the democratic protests. The rallies are currently in their 22nd consecutive week.