Hong Kong University Student Dies After Fall During Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A student from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has died, after falling from a building where police fired tear gas, the Radio Television Hong Kong, a local broadcasting service, reported on Friday.

"A student who reportedly fell from height while running away from tear gas in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday night has died, in what is believed to be the first fatality directly linked to police action over the ongoing anti-government unrest," the report said.

According to the report, Chow Tsz-lok, 22, was found lying injured in a car park at Sheung Tak Estate, where he apparently fell from a building nearby in an attempt to evade tear gas fired by the police to disperse protesters in the area.

Chow had been in a coma because of a brain injury in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the report said.

A Hong Kong government spokesman expressed sorrow and regret over the student's death.

"In response to media enquiries, a government spokesman today (November 8) expressed great sorrow and regret over the death of a student from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and extended sympathies to his family," the spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the Hong Kong police began a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Massive protests started in Hong Kong in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which had been officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.