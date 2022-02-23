UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Unveils $22 Bn Budget For Virus Plagued Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's finance chief on Wednesday unveiled a costly HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) budget, including tax breaks and consumer spending vouchers, as the city reels under its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan released the taps in his 2022/23 budget speech with a series of handouts.

"Our economy and people's livelihoods have been under immense pressure in recent months," he told legislators in a speech that was live streamed because of the pandemic.

"Economic performance in the first quarter is not optimistic."Among the measures are HK$10,000 electronic spending vouchers for some 6.6 million people, double the amount offered last year.

