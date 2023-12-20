Open Menu

Hong Kong Unveils New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Hong Kong unveils new capital investment entrant scheme

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has announced the details of the new capital investment entrant scheme (CIES), with a view to further enriching the talent pool and attracting more new capital.

The new CIES is one of the eight policy measures to promote the growth of family offices, with the aim of attracting asset owners to set up in Hong Kong and tap into the diverse investment opportunities in Hong Kong by deploying and managing their wealth, Christopher Hui, secretary for financial services and the treasury of the HKSAR government, told a press briefing Tuesday.

An applicant must make an investment of a minimum of 30 million Hong Kong Dollars (about 3.85 million U.S. dollars) in the permissible investment assets, including investing a minimum of 27 million Hong Kong dollars in the permissible financial assets and non-residential real estate, and placing 3 million Hong Kong dollars into a new CIES investment portfolio.

"The new CIES would help strengthen the development of the asset and wealth management, financial and related professional service sectors in Hong Kong, and bring more business opportunities and high-quality job prospects to all segments of the industry's service chain," said Hui.

Related Topics

Business Job Hong Kong Family All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

2 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

13 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

13 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

13 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

14 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

14 hours ago

More Stories From World