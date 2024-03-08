Open Menu

Hong Kong Unveils New National Security Law With Tough Penalties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Hong Kong unveils new national security law with tough penalties

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong on Friday introduced the draft bill of a new national security law that includes life sentences for major offences such as treason and insurrection.

The homegrown legislation is set to become the city's second national security law, following the one Beijing imposed in 2020 after quashing huge and sometimes violent democracy protests.

The "Safeguarding National Security Bill" was formally introduced at the city's rubber-stamp legislature on Friday morning for vetting.

Security chief Chris Tang told lawmakers there was a "genuine and urgent need" for the new law.

"Hong Kong has undergone serious threats to national security, especially the colour revolution and black-clad violence in 2019, which was an unbearably painful experience," he said, referring to the democracy protests.

Legislative Council president Andrew Leung vowed lawmakers would "spare no effort and work together to plug the national security loophole as soon as possible".

The bill lists five new categories of offences -- treason, insurrection, espionage and theft of state secrets, sabotaging national security, and external interference.

Authorities have proposed life imprisonment as the maximum penalty for treason, insurrection, sabotage endangering national security, and incitement of members of China's armed forces to mutiny.

The bill also reworks Hong Kong's colonial-era crime of "sedition" to cover inciting hatred against China's Communist leadership and socialist system while upping the maximum penalty from two years to 10 years.

Under the proposed bill, authorities could apply to the court to detain an arrested person for up to 16 days without charge and bar them from consulting with lawyers during their detention.

As with its predecessor, the proposed new security law states that offences committed outside Hong Kong fall under its jurisdiction.

In a section closely watched by Hong Kong's foreign business community, the draft proposes a multipronged definition of "state secrets" that covers not only technology but "major policy decisions" and the city's "economic and social development".

The draft bill also criminalises the unlawful acquisition, possession and disclosure of state secrets, though it offers a "public interest" defence under specific conditions.

- Fast-tracked process -

Hong Kong authorities have fast-tracked the bill, which was unveiled nine days after a one-month public consultation ended.

In response to the draft, the British consulate in Hong Kong on Friday urged the government "to allow time for proper legislative scrutiny" and urged that the law "align with international standards and uphold basic rights and freedoms".

City leader John Lee earlier said the city was fulfilling its "constitutional responsibility" by creating its own security law as required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini-constitution since its handover from Britain to China in 1997.

Previous objections and concerns over potential rights infringements raised by local and overseas activists as well as some Western countries were rejected by Hong Kong officials as "deliberate smearing".

Critics say the existing security law has already eviscerated Hong Kong's political opposition and civil society, with pro-democracy politicians and activists jailed, forced into exile or silenced.

Nearly 300 people have been arrested and more than 170 charged since the Beijing-imposed security law came into force.

su-hol/dhc/cwl

Related Topics

Technology Business China Democracy Civil Society Lawyers Beijing Hong Kong 2019 2020 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

41 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

52 minutes ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

12 hours ago
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

12 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

12 hours ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

12 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

12 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

12 hours ago

More Stories From World