UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Virus Patient Dies As Local Transmissions Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.

The coronavirus has killed more than 425 people in China since spreading from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

It has also spread to more than 25 countries.

Most of the deaths in China have been in Wuhan and the rest of surrounding Hubei province, much of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.

But on Tuesday Hong Kong medics confirmed a 39-year-old man being treated for the virus had died.

He was a Hong Kong resident who had travelled last month to Wuhan, returning home on January 23 via a high-speed rail link.

Officials said the man also had diabetes, but had been in stable until his condition suddenly deteriorated.

They said the precise cause of death was unclear and would be passed to the coroner.

So far the only other reported fatality outside of the Chinese mainland has been in the Philippines.

Hong Kong now has 17 confirmed infections, the majority people who were infected in mainland China.

But four cases are suspected to be local transmissions, including two people confirmed on Tuesday afternoon who have no history of recent travel to the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Hong Kong Man Philippines January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

28 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

34 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

34 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Send Ambassador to US in Near Future, P ..

1 minute ago

Russian President, King of Saudi Arabia Discuss OP ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.