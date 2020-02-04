Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.

The coronavirus has killed more than 425 people in China since spreading from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

It has also spread to more than 25 countries.

Most of the deaths in China have been in Wuhan and the rest of surrounding Hubei province, much of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.

But on Tuesday Hong Kong medics confirmed a 39-year-old man being treated for the virus had died.

He was a Hong Kong resident who had travelled last month to Wuhan, returning home on January 23 via a high-speed rail link.

Officials said the man also had diabetes, but had been in stable until his condition suddenly deteriorated.

They said the precise cause of death was unclear and would be passed to the coroner.

So far the only other reported fatality outside of the Chinese mainland has been in the Philippines.

Hong Kong now has 17 confirmed infections, the majority people who were infected in mainland China.

But four cases are suspected to be local transmissions, including two people confirmed on Tuesday afternoon who have no history of recent travel to the mainland.