UrduPoint.com

Hong Kongers Move To Taiwan In Record Numbers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Hong Kongers move to Taiwan in record numbers

The number of Hong Kongers settling in Taiwan hit a new record last year, official figures from the self-ruled island show, as China ramps up control of the financial hub

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of Hong Kongers settling in Taiwan hit a new record last year, official figures from the self-ruled island show, as China ramps up control of the financial hub.

Democratic Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kong people seeking an alternative to their city's frenetic pace and sky-high rents.

But the flow has accelerated since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to smother dissent following massive and often violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The number of Hong Kongers securing the right to stay on the island reached almost 13,000 last year, according to Taiwan's National Immigration Agency.

Some 11,173 of those acquired short-term residency while another 1,685 received permanent residency.

That followed a doubling of the number in 2020 compared to the year before, with 10,813 people granted short-term residency visas.

The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong's pro-democracy "umbrella movement" protests.

Taiwan does not have an asylum or refugee law, nor does it accept refugee applications -- fearful of a potential influx from the authoritarian Chinese mainland.

Hong Kongers can, however, apply to live on the island through other channels, including investment visas.

The government of President Tsai Ing-wen has expressed support for Hong Kong's democracy movement and launched an office in 2020 to deal with fleeing Hong Kongers seeking to stay.

Several high-profile Hong Kong dissidents including bookseller Lam Wing-kee and visual artist Kacey Wong have sought sanctuary in Taiwan in recent years.

But the island, which lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, has also rejected some immigration applications over national security concerns.

Last year the government refused to grant residency to Hong Kong entertainment tycoon Charles Heung whose family have close ties with Chinese authorities.

Related Topics

China Democracy Beijing Hong Kong Hub 2019 2020 Family From Government Refugee Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Laho ..

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Kosovo's first female Winter Olympian aims for glo ..

Kosovo's first female Winter Olympian aims for glory in China

6 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader praises 'constructive' Paris talks ..

Ukraine leader praises 'constructive' Paris talks with Russia

8 seconds ago
 US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, 6.9% in Q4 amid Omic ..

US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, 6.9% in Q4 amid Omicron hit: govt

9 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ceasefire Regime in Donbas Must Be ..

Zelenskyy Says Ceasefire Regime in Donbas Must Be Reliable for Next Steps to Be ..

11 seconds ago
 Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack ..

Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack During Live Broadcast

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>