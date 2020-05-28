UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Welcomes Chinese Parliament's Resolution On Security Bill

Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday welcomed a resolution by China's National People's Congress (NPC) to develop a bill on the special administrative region's security

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday welcomed a resolution by China's National People's Congress (NPC) to develop a bill on the special administrative region's security.

Earlier on Thursday, the parliament passed the resolution, under which the NPC Standing Committee will be in charge of developing the bill, which bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The committee will reportedly need roughly two weeks to adopt the law, meaning it could be enforced in August.

"I welcome the passage of the Decision by the NPC. The HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China. Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the constitutional duty of the HKSAR and concerns every Hong Kong citizen," Lam said in a statement.

The chief executive also called to adopt the law as soon as possible and said that the regional authorities would fully cooperate with the NPC Standing Committee on the issue. Moreover, Lam added that the security law intends to protect Hong Kong residents and their rights.

The proposed security legislation has triggered a wave of protests in the city over recent days, and hundreds of demonstrators have been detained. The bill is also criticized abroad � Washington has even threatened to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy.

