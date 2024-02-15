Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.41 Pct Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher
on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.41 percent to close at 15,944.63.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.46 percent to end at 5,410.94, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.79 percent to close at 3,223.10.
