Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.54 Pct Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.54 pct lower

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended lower on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.54 percent to close at 15,308.69 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.87 percent to end at 5,127.24 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.45 percent to close at 3,129.92.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

24 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

37 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

44 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

3 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago

More Stories From World