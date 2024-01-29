Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.78 Pct Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.78 percent to close at 16,077.24.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.91 percent to end at 5,408.93, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.54 percent to close at 3,203.59
