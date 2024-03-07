Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 1.27 Pct Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.27 pct lower

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended lower on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.27 percent to close at 16,229.78 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.04 percent to end at 5,613.83 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.56 percent to close at 3,359.34 points.

