Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 1.27 Pct Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended lower on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.27 percent to close at 16,229.78 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.04 percent to end at 5,613.83 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.56 percent to close at 3,359.34 points.
Recent Stories
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN19 minutes ago
-
China supports Palestine's full membership in UN: Wang Yi20 minutes ago
-
US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'29 minutes ago
-
Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions39 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double60 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher1 hour ago
-
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD1 hour ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months1 hour ago
-
EU conservatives set to back von der Leyen for second term1 hour ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai1 hour ago
-
Spain's Mango clothing chain ramps up global expansion1 hour ago
-
Vietnam's domestic gold prices set new record1 hour ago