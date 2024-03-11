(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 1.43 percent to close at 16,587.57 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.63 percent to end at 5,748.89 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.86 percent to close at 3,482.29 points.