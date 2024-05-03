Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 1.48 Pct Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Friday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 1.48 percent to close at 18,475.92.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.71 percent to end at 6,547.29, and the Hang Seng Tech Index surged 2.74 percent to close at 3,971.29.
