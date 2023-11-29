- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.03 Pct Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.03 percent to open at 17,359.08 points on Wednesday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow
Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United
Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023
Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority
One killed, five injured in different incidents
TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road
More Stories From World
-
Symposium in Brussels marks 10 years of China's BRI18 seconds ago
-
Interpol fights crime and controversial image, 100 years on24 seconds ago
-
Heavy snowfall in Germany causes traffic deaths27 seconds ago
-
Kenya forms flood emergency command center as death toll rises to 12036 seconds ago
-
Kenya embraces reforms to boost refugees' inclusion, their self-reliance43 seconds ago
-
Loan duo book Barca's place in Champions League knockouts11 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
French justice minister faces verdict in conflict of interest case20 minutes ago
-
After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive20 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 21 drones, missiles in overnight attacks20 minutes ago
-
US Osprey military aircraft with 8 crew crashes off Japan: coastguard20 minutes ago
-
Chinese dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled31 minutes ago