Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.03 Pct Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.03 pct higher

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.03 percent to open at 17,359.08 points on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

17 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

22 minutes ago

26 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

3 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

14 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

14 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

14 hours ago

More Stories From World