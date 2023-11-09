- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.09 Pct Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 15.2 points, or 0.09 percent, to open at 17,553.26 on Thursday
