Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.14 Pct Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.14 percent lower at 17,019.17 points on Friday.
