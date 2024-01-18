Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.16 Pct Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 24.29 points, or 0.16 percent, to open at 15,301.19 points on Thursday.
