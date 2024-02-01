Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.24 Pct Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 37.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to open at 15,522.86 on Thursday.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From World
-
Singapore, China eye enhancing business ties5 minutes ago
-
China willing to contribute more to world peace, prosperity: Wang Yi5 minutes ago
-
Singapore sees tourism recovery in 20235 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1049 against USD Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Volvo Cars ceases financing for EV maker Polestar5 minutes ago
-
Defiant French farmers stick to barricades15 minutes ago
-
China's annual sci-tech expenditure up 6.4 pct in past 6 years16 minutes ago
-
US, Japan conduct joint naval drills45 minutes ago
-
Myanmar enters fourth year of post-coup crisis55 minutes ago
-
EU leaders heap pressure on Orban in Ukraine aid showdown1 hour ago
-
Polish PM says open to snap elections if president 'interferes' with govt1 hour ago
-
Pakistani student graduated from China contributes to Sino-Pak friendship1 hour ago