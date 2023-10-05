- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.37 Pct Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 64.40 points, or 0.37 percent, to open at 17,266.82 points on Wednesday.
