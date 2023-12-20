- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.87 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 142.95 points, or 0.87 percent, to open at 16,647.95 points on Wednesday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’
Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..
Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..
Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023
Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India
Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering
Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores
Two women shot dead
Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects
More Stories From World
-
Toyota subsidiary to halt all shipments over rigged safety tests11 minutes ago
-
Wildfire near Chilean capital consumes at least 50 hectares12 minutes ago
-
Scientists discover 14 million-year-old rhinoceros fossil in East Asia12 minutes ago
-
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged12 minutes ago
-
UK inflation hits lowest level in more than two years32 minutes ago
-
Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani expert explores AI cooperation in China51 minutes ago
-
New Zealand gov't starts to repair economy1 hour ago
-
China renews blue alert for gales1 hour ago
-
Japan reports 5.4-bln-USD trade deficit in November1 hour ago
-
Thwarted Thai PM candidate faces court case that could end career1 hour ago
-
China-built power transmission line inaugurated in S. Thailand1 hour ago