Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.87 Pct Higher

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 142.95 points, or 0.87 percent, to open at 16,647.95 points on Wednesday.

