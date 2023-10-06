- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.91 Pct Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.91 percent to open at 17,370.03 points on Friday.
