Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.97 Pct Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 168.63 points, or 0.97 percent, to open at 17,127.26 on Friday.

