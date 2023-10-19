- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.08 Pct Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 192.06 points, or 1.08 percent, to open at 17,540.46 on Thursday.
