- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.08 Pct Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 192.06 points, or 1.08 percent, to open at 17,540.46 on Thursday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court
Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..
Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..
National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..
Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..
TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..
AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH
Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou
SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan
UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany's housing crisis worsens amid steep slump in building permits9 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms9 minutes ago
-
China's railway investment up 7.1 pct in Jan.-Sept. period9 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympics organisers and event management firms raided: sources close to probe19 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil drop as traders assess Middle East war prospects29 minutes ago
-
Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza38 minutes ago
-
EU opens disinformation probes into Meta, TikTok39 minutes ago
-
Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians49 minutes ago
-
Benzema, French minister clash over 'Muslim Brotherhood' claim49 minutes ago
-
Lao gov't urges actions to overcome economic challenges1 hour ago
-
China builds nearly 8,000 digital workshops, smart factories: report1 hour ago
-
New Zealand's total greenhouse gas emissions up 0.2 pct1 hour ago