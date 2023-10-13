- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.6 Pct Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 percent to open at 17,946.77 on Friday.
